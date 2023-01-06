Singer Summer Walker Welcomed Twins With the Help of Her Famous Doula -- Erykah Badu

Singer Summer Walker welcomed her twin babies this week and is sharing how happy she is to have “hella kids” before the age of 30.

Walker, 26, took to social media to share a since-deleted video of her at-home birth with doula Erykah Badu. The proud mother of three shared how “proud” she is of herself for welcoming the two healthy babies naturally and shared words of encouragement to other women to stick to their guns if they’re wanting to avoid a C-section delivery.

“I’m so proud of myself. I’m so proud of myself,” Walker wrote in her lengthy caption captured by The Shade Room.

“Just sharing to inspire other women ’cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks with (one breech), people will try and steer you towards induction or c-section (which there’s nothing wrong with these. I just didn’t want it for myself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

She continued expressing her satisfaction with natural at-home births after completing her second one.

“You can do it; this was my second home birth. All natural,” she wrote”

“7hrs, no tearing and I couldn’t of done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, my elders, and the best Dad doula ever Larry lol. He was so hands-on the whole time. I was really impressed.”

In a follow-up post-delivery post, Walker bragged about having “hella kids” before the age of 30, Complex reports.

“I really reached my goal of hella kids before 30,” Walker wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I’m so happy lol. Their all so sweet.”

Walker shares her twins with her ex Larry. She also shares a daughter with music producer London on da Track. Fans had been speculating if the singer was expecting twins due to how big her pregnant belly was.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Walker is proudly boasting about her trio of babies and doing it all before the age of 30.