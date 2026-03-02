Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Sundresses & Seersuckers Festival Again Aims to Party With Purpose in Atlanta The event offers panels, wellness discussions, and networking opportunities for Black professionals in Atlanta.







For Black professionals looking to reconnect for a good cause around Atlanta, Sundresses & Seersuckers XV is back this April.

The fundraising event will connect over 15,000 Black professionals to bask in spring fashion and weather for a community give-back. Taking place April 9 through April 12, the weekend will feature programming dedicated to uplifting Black youth through scholarships and mentorship.

Sundresses & Seersuckers XV directly supports Commitment to Excellence, Inc., a local nonprofit established by Delta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., that provides resources and enrichment for tomorrow’s leaders. Specifically focused on Black male youth and families, its Black Rhinos Mentoring Program offers children guidance and inspiration to help achieve their academic goals.

Attendance throughout the weekend will directly serve this mentorship program and the CTE scholarship fund, which provides financial support to college-bound high school seniors. With a jam-packed lineup from meets and greets to vendor fairs, participants can expect networking fun and community engagement across the vibrant Atlanta community.

“Sundresses & Seersuckers has always been about more than just a good time,” said Wendell Span, co-chairman of Sundresses & Seersuckers, in a press release. “It’s a celebration of Black excellence, unity, and the power of giving back.”

The festivities begin with an elevated networking mixer at Opium ahead of the multi-day programming. Following an all-day marketplace filled with Black-owned brands, Sundresses & Seersuckers starts the evening of Friday, April 10, at Southern Exchange.

The next morning features a bootcamp, powered by E.F.F.E.C.T. Fitness. There’s also an “Ask The Divine 9” Doctors panel, with medical professionals sharing their insights on maintaining healthy lives inside and out. As for its marquee celebration, participants should arrive in their finest spring attire for the main event.

Interested attendees also can find more information on ticket purchases through the Sundresses & Seersuckers’ official website.

