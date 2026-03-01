News by Kandiss Edwards Women Of Power Summit 2026: Be There Or Be Square, My Dear The summit will honor heavy hitters like Angela Basset and Bozoma Saint John.







For 20 years, the Women of Power summit has nurtured rising professionals, business owners, C-suite executives, and all Black women in between. This year is no different. As always, the summit seeks to foster growth and build connections for Black women worldwide. The 2026 Women of Power Summit will honor heavy hitters like Angela Basset and Bozoma Saint John, train the next generation in AI technology with internationally certified AI consultant Bethanie Nonami, and provide experts to help women tap into physical wellness. Missing out is not advised. For those who are on the fence and wondering what’s in store for this year’s summit, see only a few of the planned sessions for the three-day event below.

March 11

Legacy Awards Gala

Women of Power is starting on a high note honoring women who have paved the way for others to follow. Each honoree has a decades-long track record of excellence in their respective fields. Angela Bassett, Emmy winner and Honorary Oscar recipient; Carla Harris, senior client advisor Morgan Stanley; Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, interim president Spelman College; Bennie Wiley, director on the Boards of the BNY Mellon Mutual Funds and CBIZ; and Shellye Archambeau, Fortune 500 board member will all receive their flowers.

March 12

Passport to Power: Women Who Took Their Careers Abroad

America, for many, is becoming intolerable, and the employment landscape is thinning, especially for Black women. Over 300,000 Black women have been eliminated from the workforce, according to Fortune. Still, there is a silver lining. If you’re interested in moving on to greener pastures, the “Passport to Power” session will lean into the stories of women who went abroad to find work and success. Join the session to explore how executives navigate work across continents and cultures as part of their leadership trajectory.

Speakers include Adrienne Hughes, managing director at Bank of America; Kenya Bulluck, vice president of human resources at TE Connectivity; and Julia Rock, founder and CEO of Rock Career Development. Jessica Smith, chief people officer at Hays, moderates the panel.

March 13

Morning Motivation: Realign to Your Divine

Iyanla Vanzant is a successful businesswoman, motivational speaker, and television personality. For over 20 years Vanzant has built the playbook for remaining centered while standing on business. As a featured speaker at the 2026 Summit, she will reveal how she has survived as a public figure in a highly demanding career and stay in alignment.

Luminary Awards Luncheon

The luncheon recognizes Luminary honorees across industries. Honorees listed on the official agenda include Angela Rye of IMPACT Strategies; Jotaka Eaddy, founder of Win With Black Women and CEO of Full Circle Strategies; Shelly Cayette-Weston, president of business operations for the Charlotte Hornets/Hornets Sports & Entertainment; and Sandra Morgan, president of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Multicultural: Navigating Identity at Work

The session overview states that the discussion will explore how professionals bring different backgrounds and beliefs into the workplace environment. There is strength in collaboration and diversity. Dive deeper into the tips, tricks, and strategies used to maintain a personal identity while building within a corporate setting.

March 14

Conversations That Count: From One Queen to Another — The Power of Mentorship

Bozoma Saint John, a successful C-suite executive who’s used her talents in high-level positions at Netflix and Uber, talks about mentor and mentee relationships. The transfer of knowledge is a powerful tool for success. Saint John is giving insight into how personal and professional growth can be born through the gift of mentorship.

Sound Bath & Wellness Workshop: The Power of Rest

Amanda Littlejohn, executive coach and author of “The Rest Revolution,” is gearing up to teach the women of power about rest. Deep focus and commitment to climbing the career ladder are admirable. However, the mind and body can only put out so much before it has nothing left to give. Learn how to reset your temple to help keep your mental and physical faculties in prime shape.

The Grand Finale: A Final Rendezvous

The Women of Power Summit is definitely about its business. However, the goal of the event is to connect Black women across the diaspora. Event organizers will supply tools to help attendees return to their careers empowered and stronger than before. However, all work and no play makes for a dull gathering. The final night of the summit, attendees will gather for a night filled with joy, drinks, music, and, as always, networking.

The 2026 Women of Power Summit seeks to honor Black legacy, current luminaries, and build real-world skills as well as mental fortitude. Attendees will be rejuvenated and poured into, prepared to navigate the technological advancements of the future that will shape the corporate world for years to come, and more. The BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit takes place March 11-15 at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Vegas. For those interested in attending, click here.

