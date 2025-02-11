Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Super Bowl Champ Jalen Hurts Stays in $2K Apartment Despite $255M Contract The Super Bowl MVP has yet to break his millions on properties near his workplace of Philadelphia.







Jalen Hurts may be a Super Bowl Champion, but that doesn’t change his lifestyle. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback shockingly lives quite modestly, foregoing the typical millionaire abode for a simple $2K apartment.

This news made headlines, considering Hurts’ pockets remain fully stacked. The premiere athlete signed a $255M deal with the Eagles in 2023, becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time. While many would think he’d fork over some cash for a sprawling estate, Hurts has other plans with his millions in tow.

The Sun reported that Hurts rents an apartment in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The apartment is a 20-minute drive from Philadelphia, and its modest rent makes sense to the quarterback.

“I didn’t buy a house or anything like that when I got drafted because it was just me,” explained Hurts about the housing decision in 2021. “I didn’t need this big place just for myself…I just got me a little apartment. You know, something smooth that’ll last me for the time being.”

However, it is no longer just Hurts, as the athlete proposed to his college sweetheart, Bry Burrows, last September. Despite this, the 26-year-old is reportedly still using the rental during the football season.

Meanwhile, the NFL star still invested in some real estate properties in his hometown of Humble, Texas. He first bought a home registered under his father’s name, Averion Sr., for $215,000. While the home boasts three bedrooms, it does not compare to his next purchase fitting for a millionaire’s budget.

Hurts also bought a $6 million Texas mansion. The property, which is 6,000 square feet and sits on a 10-acre lot, has six large bedrooms and bathrooms. It also features a massive swimming pool and two garages, one detached and accommodating four cars.

Furthermore, Hurts decided to splurge and buy the house next door for $2.68 million. While it is unclear what his plans are for the additional home, the cost was a drop in the bucket for the Super Bowl MVP. More recently, he bought a fourth property in Houston, registered under his mother’s name.

Although Hurts makes an average of $51 million a year, his practical spending habits are a valuable asset of their own.

