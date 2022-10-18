‘SuperFly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison For Rape

An actor who appeared in the 2018 version of the 1972 blaxploitation movie SuperFly has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Kaalan Walker, a 27-year-old rapper, has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison after being accused of raping several women. The charges were related to attacks on three teenage girls and four young women that date back to 2013.

Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino also ordered the actor to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated that Walker had been charged with “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape, and two counts of rape by intoxication.”

On April 18, Walker was convicted by a Van Nuys jury of three counts of forcible rape, two counts each of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and rape of an intoxicated victim, and one count of assault with intent to commit oral copulation involving crimes between 2013 and 2018.

He was also acquitted of two counts of forcible rape and one count of forcible digital penetration involving three other victims.

When the actor was found guilty of the charges, he cried out to the judge that he had not committed the crimes he was accused of. When Walker was convicted, Andrew Flier, Walker’s attorney, said that he planned to file an appeal, according to People.

During the closing arguments at the trial, Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace described Walker as a “serial rapist.” He was accused of contacting women on social media and using Drake’s name to gain favor with the young girls. After gaining trust, he would invite them to remote locations under false pretenses by promising them the opportunity to become involved in the industry under the guise of photoshoots or video gigs.

Walker was originally detained in September 2018. He was then released on bond but was taken back into custody again after the jury’s verdict was read.