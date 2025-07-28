Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Supporters Of FAMU’s Polarizing New President, Marva Johnson, Speak Out On Her Behalf Johnson has already received pushback as her appointment suggested the state's conservative leadership influence.







Supporters of Florida A&M University’s polarizing new presidential choice, Marva Johnson, speak out on her behalf.

Johnson’s appointment to lead FAMU has left the HBCU’s community divided. Many have called out the school’s presidential search for its lack of transparency, especially with a final decision backed by Florida’s conservative leaders.

Opponents not only felt concerned about Johnson’s connection to “MAGA”-affiliated state officials, but also her readiness and expertise in academia. However, supporters of the lawyer and corporate lobbyist believe she is more than ready for the task.

One of her strongest supporters and childhood friend, Yolanda Sharpe, described Johnson as a “leader” destined for success. Sharpe also admired her courage in navigating the challenging presidential selection process, which put a harsh spotlight on her friend.

“It doesn’t surprise me one bit that she’s made it this far,” Sharpe said to the Tallahassee Democrat. “I’ve always known that she’d be highly successful. She’s super disciplined. She’s self-motivated, and her work ethic was unbelievable from the start…She’s always been this way.”

“The level of excellence that she brings and expects from folks around her, I know she’ll bring that same mentality to FAMU,” she added. “I think FAMU is going to be better off with her there. I would never bet against her.”



The former group vice president for Charter Communications became FAMU’s 13th President, appointed by the Florida Board of Governors, on June 18. Some deemed Johnson’s appointment a clear sign of the growing influence Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has on the state’s higher education. This influence proved troublesome for many parts of the HBCU community, especially given the national and statewide push away from diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Voting records do show her registration with the Republican Party, furthering worries that Johnson will push a conservative agenda onto the HBCU’s campus. Despite the intense backlash from FAMU alums, Johnson’s confirmation went forth, leading to others advocating for her leadership experience.

She once served as the former chair of the Florida Board of Education, appointed under former Gov. Rick Scott in 2014. During her tenure, she established the State University System’s performance-based funding metrics. A fellow board member and colleague, Madeline Pumariega, also spoke highly of Johnson’s appointment.

“Her vision, integrity and executive experience make her an outstanding choice,” Pumariega said in a statement sent to the Democrat. “As former chair of the Florida State Board of Education, Marva championed innovation and student success, leaving a lasting mark on our state’s educational landscape. I had the privilege of working closely with her and know firsthand her unwavering commitment to excellence and access in higher education.

Raised in Tampa but born in a predominantly Black, rural Georgia town, Johnson says her upbringing instilled in her a willingness to “stand out” amongst the crowd. The wife and mother of three also gained support from Erika Donalds, chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for Education Opportunity, and, more notably, wife of U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds.



Donalds currently stands as the GOP frontrunner for Florida’s 2026 gubernatorial race.

As for concerns about how Johnson’s MAGA ties will impact FAMU, one supporter suggests allowing her to hear all sides.

“If they’re afraid that she’s going to implement DeSantis’ plans – based on some of the things I’ve read – he leaves in 2026, so what are they going to do to replace him?” explained Jasper Hendricks III, who works for the Democratic Leader of the Tennessee House of Representatives.

“People may not necessarily know her, but I would recommend that they reach out, try to forge a bridge and give her an opportunity before assuming she’s coming in to do harm.”

RELATED CONTENT: Fed Student Loan Forgiveness Tracking Paused Amid System Turmoil, Layoffs

