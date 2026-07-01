Politics by Selena Hill Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship, Prompting Powerful Response From Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson And Black Leaders The SCOTUS decision rejects Trump's effort to end automatic citizenship for children born in the U.S., reaffirming the 14th Amendment in a landmark constitutional ruling.







The U.S. Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump a major blow on June 30, ruling against his executive order that attempted to end birthright citizenship — a right constitutionally protected under the 14th Amendment for the last 150 years.

Supreme Court Reaffirms the 14th Amendment

The 6-3 ruling marks a major victory for immigrant rights by protecting all children born on American soil to undocumented immigrants and temporary visa holders. The decision reaffirmed that the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment guarantees U.S. citizenship to nearly everyone born in the United States, regardless of their parents’ immigration status, reports Reuters.

The constitutional protection dates back to the Reconstruction era, when the 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868 to guarantee citizenship to formerly enslaved Black Americans. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts concluded that a president cannot unilaterally rewrite the Constitution through executive action. He went on to describe citizenship as “the right to have rights,” adding that “the Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land.’ We keep that promise today.”

Diverging Judicial Interpretations

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas sided with President Trump, arguing in the principal dissent that birthright citizenship should not automatically extend to children whose parents lack permanent allegiance to the United States. He maintained that the Amendment was intended primarily to restore citizenship rights to formerly enslaved Americans rather than establish a universal guarantee based solely on birthplace.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first and only Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice, sharply criticized Thomas’ dissent. In a scathing opinion, she argued that his interpretation of the 14th Amendment ignored the Reconstruction Amendments’ broader purpose of dismantling systems of racial subordination. She contended that Thomas’ reading failed to recognize that the Amendment was designed not only to grant citizenship to formerly enslaved people but also to establish a broader constitutional principle of equal citizenship.

“Despite his longstanding endorsement of a ‘colorblind’ Constitution, Justice Thomas now surprisingly suggests that the Citizenship Clause was a race-conscious remedial measure, relating only to ‘freed slaves such as Dred Scott,’ and those who shared with them certain characteristics,” wrote Jackson, according to Yahoo News.

“It is for this reason, he says, that ‘children who were born in the United States but [to parents] not domiciled here’ are not entitled to claim birthright citizenship,” she continued. “But that narrow vision of the Fourteenth Amendment bears little relationship to the history of its ratification. Even worse, Justice Thomas’s telling elides the entire point of the Second Founding: The Reconstruction Amendments were an anticaste, antisubordination reset for the Nation, not a mere spot treatment for the dark stain of slavery.”

Responses from Civil Rights Leaders

The ruling drew praise from Black civil rights leaders and elected officials like Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, who applauded the decision while slamming Trump for attempting to overturn the Constitution.

“The President took an oath to uphold the Constitution — not rewrite it whenever it doesn’t serve him,” she wrote on X. “Newsflash, Donald: We live in a democracy, not a dictatorship.”

The Supreme Court just reaffirmed what the Constitution has always said: birthright citizenship is a constitutional right.



The President took an oath to uphold the Constitution — not rewrite it whenever it doesn't serve him.



Newsflash, Donald: We live in a democracy, not a… — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) June 30, 2026 “This is not simply a legal victory, but a rejection of a dangerous effort to redraw the boundaries of citizenship and belonging in America,” wrote Martin Luther King III on X.

Today’s decision affirms a constitutional principle that has defined our nation for generations: that those born on American soil are citizens of the United States. By rejecting this attempt to narrow the Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, the Court has upheld a… — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) June 30, 2026

Likewise, Rev. Al Sharpton pointed to the historical significance of the decision for Black Americans, writing that the Citizenship Clause was adopted in direct response to the Supreme Court’s infamous Dred Scott v. Sandford ruling, which declared that Black people could not be U.S. citizens. The 14th Amendment overturned that decision by establishing birthright citizenship as a constitutional guarantee.

“Birthright citizenship was shaped by this country’s painful history of slavery, Dred Scott, and the long struggle to ensure that Black people born in America could not be denied citizenship or equal protection. That history matters. If you are born on this soil and subject to its laws, your citizenship cannot be taken away by executive order or political pressure,” said Sharpton, the founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), in a statement to Black Enterprise.

Political and Legislative Aftermath

Trump, on the other hand, criticized the ruling and indicated that his administration would push Congress to restrict birthright citizenship through legislation — an action that legal scholars say is nearly impossible considering that it would require either a new constitutional interpretation or a constitutional amendment.

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