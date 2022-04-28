 Supreme Court Judge Says White Football Coach is 'Exercising Protected Speech' When Taking a Knee, But Many Ask 'What About Kaepernick?

News

Supreme Court Judge Says White Football Coach is ‘Exercising Protected Speech’ When Taking a Knee, But Many Ask ‘What About Kaepernick?’

349
Joseph Kennedy Colin Kaepernick
(Image: Twitter)

A case is currently in front of the Supreme Court after a high school football coach was fired for taking a knee and praying at the 50-yard line on the football field.

This incident occurred in 2015, although the coach had been doing so since 2008. But it became a bone of contention when an opposing coach reported his action.

According to CBS News, Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach at Bremerton High School, a public school near Seattle, was terminated due to kneeling and praying.

The issue took flight on social media after conservative judges on the Supreme Court were sympathetic to the coach taking a knee on the field. Although his actions predate Colin Kaepernick taking a knee at NFL games, the mindset of people defending Kennedy’s right to do so is a stark contrast to the same people condemning Kaepernick for doing almost the same thing.

Twitter took notice.

Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

×