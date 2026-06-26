News by Sidnee Michelle Supreme Court Allows Trump To End TPS Protections For Haitians Approximately 350,000 Haitians could ultimately lose TPS protections if the administration prevails.







On June 25, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Haiti and Syria while legal challenges over the policy continue. This allows the federal government to move forward with terminating deportation protections and work authorization for many affected individuals, NBC News reports.

The court granted the administration’s emergency request to lift lower court orders that had temporarily blocked the Department of Homeland Security from ending the humanitarian program. The unsigned order does not resolve the underlying lawsuit, which will continue in lower courts.

According to Reuters, approximately 350,000 Haitians and more than 6,000 Syrians could ultimately lose TPS protections if the administration prevails.

Congress established TPS in 1990 to allow people from countries experiencing armed conflict, natural disasters, or other extraordinary conditions to live and work legally in the United States temporarily. Haiti has remained under TPS designations for years because of political instability, gang violence, natural disasters, and humanitarian crises, while Syria’s designation stems from the country’s prolonged civil war.

The Trump administration argued that federal immigration law gives the executive branch broad authority to designate and terminate TPS protections and maintained that the program was never intended to provide permanent legal status. Administration attorneys also contended that courts have limited authority to review those decisions.

Attorneys representing TPS recipients argued that ending the protections would expose hundreds of thousands of longtime U.S. residents to deportation and strip many of their legal authorization to work before the courts determine whether the administration acted lawfully. The plaintiffs also argued that conditions in Haiti and Syria remain too dangerous for many beneficiaries to return safely.

Geoff Pipoly and Andy Tauber, lead counsel in the case before the Supreme Court, said in a joint statement that the Supreme Court’s ruling will “directly result in thousands of innocent people dying violent, needless deaths.”

“This decision will endanger Haitian TPS holders who fled their homeland in pursuit of what generations of immigrants yearned for when they made the painful decision to leave all they have known: to live in safety,” they said.

The decision carries significant economic implications because many TPS holders have lived and worked in the United States for years, contributing to industries such as healthcare, hospitality, construction, and transportation, which are facing labor shortages. Employers and immigrant advocacy organizations warned that ending the protections could disrupt businesses and local economies while creating uncertainty for families with deep ties to communities across the country.

Although the Supreme Court’s order allows the administration to proceed with ending the protections, the broader legal challenge remains pending, meaning additional court rulings could determine whether the policy ultimately takes effect permanently.

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