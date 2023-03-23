Survey: 70% of Women Like Being Their Own Boss, Despite Operating In Challenging Business Climate

“We’re dedicated to finding new, innovative solutions to help our customers achieve their unique visions of success,” stated Wesley Brinkhurst, vice president of marketing at Office Depot. “This survey is an important way for us to better understand their needs and learn what motivates them, so we can continue to find new ways to support them.” Office Depot is a specialty retailer that operates in the nation’s office supply sector.
Office Depot just launched Imagine Success, which the company declares helps fuel customers’ passions, power their potential, and help achieve their goals. And the company reports through April 6, business owners can enter its Success In the Making contest. Winners will get a $500 Office Depot OfficeMax merchandise card. Office Depot and Office Max are owned by ODP Corp.