Survey: 70% of Women Like Being Their Own Boss, Despite Operating In Challenging Business Climate

Female small business owners, including Black women, are remaining steadfast as entrepreneurs despite dealing with adversarial forces.

some 70% of women reported they like being their own boss and nearly 75% declare their work-life balance has been improved since beginning their own businesses. A new survey by Office Depot revealed amid such burdens

Simultaneously, the survey of 1,000 women entrepreneurs showed that 63% that opened before 2022 reported last year was their most challenging year for their business for several reasons They included fatigue, finding employees, funding, and marketing. The survey included about 360 Black women business owners.

Moreover, women entrepreneurs, including Black women business owners, continue to face other obstacles such as raising capital, coping with inflation like other businesses, and generating much lower sales than businesses owned by men. Check out this report and another here . At the same time, for instance, Black women business owners continue to flourish regardless of the potential recession.

And reports have shown women often decide to become their own bosses for many reasons. They can range from having less opportunities versus their male peers and insufficient equal pay. Entrepreneurship can allow them to do something they have a passion for as well as potentially make more money on their own.

Another finding from the Office Depot survey is 55% of the women reported they run their businesses mainly from home. Some 20% stated they have invested over $5,000 of their own money in at-home equipment and tools to help run their business, including buying laptops (36%), printers (35%) and software programs (24%).

The bottom line is while women are confident about their future success possibilities, they are now being forced to find new and innovative ways to navigate ongoing challenges. Over the next year, 59% of women surveyed aim to grow profitability, 53% hope to gain more customers, and 28% expand their business.