Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Survey Reveals More People Are Dining Alone Than Ever Before As more diners eat alone, restauranteurs are adjusting their strategies to accommodate more single parties.







A new survey conducted by OpenTable, the restaurant booking platform, reveals that reservations for one have increased.

CNN confirmed that OpenTable saw an 8% increase in solo reservations since May 2020. A survey of 2,000 consumers in June found that 60% had dined by themselves over the last two months.

Of that number, 68% identify as Gen Z and millennials.

The increase stems from multiple factors. For the younger generation, social media is a primary one. Users posting about new restaurants can also encourage people to patronize these establishments alone. Furthermore, the rise of fast-casual restaurant chains also promotes solo eating for multiple meal times.

While these restaurants don’t require reservations, they encourage others to dine solo for more elevated dining experiences. This uptick in tables for one also indicates a shift in social habits for most Americans.

“Here, solo dining is the mirroring of bigger social behaviors,” explained Stephen Zagor, a restaurant consultant and professor at Columbia Business School.

A record number of Americans live by themselves—30%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This trend also impacts communities of color. Specifically, 37% of Black women homeowners live alone.

Restauranteurs have also noticed this shift, adjusting their seating arrangements to accommodate more parties of one. Some eateries have included more seating arrangements to help solo diners feel comfortable and cozy in their establishment.

Zagor added, “From the restaurant side, it’s an opportunity to fill seats. Restaurants sell seats, not tables.”

With this in mind, larger upscale restaurant chains hope to cash in on all these benefits, including engagement between guests and staff. Staffers at The Smith and Parla, with locations across Northern hubs such as New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, are now encouraged to build a rapport with single guests and create an immersive experience.

“You get a very engaged connection with this guest. It presents an opportunity to give them a special experience, and they’re probably curious about what we’re doing,” explained Adam Burke, vice president of operations of the restaurants’ owning group.

As more people prefer to eat solo, more restaurants may shift their mindsets to cater to this blooming demographic.