News by Sharelle B. McNair Sometimes It Be Your Own People: White House Chief Of Staff Susie Wiles Airs Out Trump And Others As soon as word of the interview hit mainstream, Wiles took to X to claim the article was “a disingenuously framed hit piece."







A bombshell Vanity Fair interview featuring White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is sending shockwaves after airing out members of the Trump administration cabinet and comparing President Donald Trump’s personality to that of an alcoholic, CNN reports.

In a series of 11 interviews, Wiles discussed her experience working in Trump’s White House, saying the 47th president “has an alcoholic’s personality.” However, he doesn’t drink, which is easy for her as she grew up with an alcoholic. (Her late father, Pat Summerall, was an NFL player and legendary sports broadcaster for decades.)

She came in hot by admitting that Trump has a tasty appetite for revenge, with a number of pending or dismissed cases against “political enemies” being proof of her experience.

“I mean, people could think it does look vindictive. I can’t tell you why you shouldn’t think that,” Wiles said, according to the story. “I don’t think he wakes up thinking about retribution. But when there’s an opportunity, he will go for it.”

She also spoke out about Vice President JD Vance and his journey from Trump hater to his second-in-command. Wiles labeled him as “a conspiracy theorist for a decade” and made allegations about his sudden switch-up as a politician amid his voyage from Ohio senator to VP, once calling his boss “America’s Hitler.”

Wiles highlighted several instances when Trump ignored her advice, even though Secretary of State Marco Rubio told VF writer Chris Whipple that the bond between her and the president is an “earned trust.” “I don’t think there’s anybody in the world right now that could do the job that she’s doing,” he said.

Despite Wiles not bad-mouthing her counterparts throughout the series, as soon as word of the interview hit the mainstream, Wiles took to X.

“Significant context was disregarded, and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team,” she wrote.

“The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years, and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade. None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!”

The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.



Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) December 16, 2025

Trump himself didn’t seem to be bothered by the banter.

“I didn’t read it, but I don’t read Vanity Fair—but she’s done a fantastic job,” Trump said, who often refers to Wiles as the “most powerful woman in the world.”

The damage may already be done. Soon after Wiles claimed the story was fictitious, Whipple joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper to reveal he had receipts. “Everything is on tape,” he said.

