News by Sharelle B. McNair He's Joking, Right? JD Vance Wildly Claims Trump Has Done 'More To Save Black Lives Than Any Leader' Remember when Trump labeled the Black Lives Matter movement a "symbol of hate?"







Vice President JD Vance feels a peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo should come with a thank you to President Donald Trump from leaders of Black Lives Matter, since Trump has “done more to save black lives than any leader in our country,” Rolling Stone reports.

The former Ohio senator made the bold statement on the new social media platform Bluesky, where he already holds the title of most blocked account, after the treaty was signed on June 27.

“The peace treaty signing yesterday between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda was truly historic. That war has killed more than any since World War 2, almost all of them black,” Vance wrote.

The peace treaty signing yesterday between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda was truly historic. That war has killed more than any since World War 2, almost all of them black. — JD Vance (@jd-vance-1.bsky.social) 2025-06-28T18:55:11.896Z

Then, he randomly called on leaders of the BLM movement, created in 2013 after the killing of Trayvon Martin, and then sparking a resurgence following the killing of George Floyd in 2020 at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, to thank the 47th president for “all he has done” for Black people.

“I’m sure the leaders and supporters of the black lives matter movement will join me in celebrating President Trump today, who has done more to save black lives than any leader in our country,” he continued by tagging New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie, who the VP and his boss targeted after he wrote about Vance’s pledge to “blood and soil nationalism.”

I'm sure the leaders and supporters of the black lives matter movement will join me in celebrating President Trump today, who has done more to save black lives than any leader in our country.@jamellebouie.net — JD Vance (@jd-vance-1.bsky.social) 2025-06-28T18:55:11.897Z

The Trump-Vance administration is no fan of the Black Lives Matter movement, even prior to them taking over the White House. After labeling the troubled movement a “symbol of hate,” Trump sent the National Guard to handle Floyd and Breonna Taylor protestors, allegedly asking, “Can’t you just shoot them?”

Despite having a “Blacks For Trump” following for his 2024 presidential campaign, several incidents seemingly highlight that Trump and Vance haven’t been the best choice of “leaders” for the Black community. During the campaign trail, Haitians across the country and specifically in Springfield, Illinois, were attacked after the indicted politician made false claims that Haitian migrants were stealing neighborhood pets–cats and dogs–and eating them.

Additionally, it is worth noting that the Cabinet has only one Black member, Scott Turner.

But through it all, Vance isn’t backing down from his claims, as the United States benefited from the peace treaty with the African nations, an estimated $24 trillion in the Congo. Trump jumped on the praise train, of course, to pat himself on the back for ending “one of the worst wars that anyone has ever seen.” “They were going at it for many years, and with machetes — it is one of the worst, one of the worst wars that anyone has ever seen. And I just happened to have somebody that was able to get it settled,” Trump said.

“We’re getting, for the United States, a lot of the mineral rights from the Congo as part of it. They’re so honored to be here. They never thought they’d be coming.”

However, not everyone is jumping on the praise train. Several app users bypassed the peace treaty and went straight to the legacy issues, according to The Daily Beast. One user called Vance a “bozo” for lying. “OK now that’s just an outright lie bozo. If you want to celebrate a small victory, fine, but the exaggeration of who Trump is and what he’s done is not going to fly on here,” the user said.

“Show your toadying, pathetic little self out. He is a failed president, and you are even less than that.”

Another response came from a supporter. Wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat in his profile picture, @trump-2028.bsky.social said, “Good job, now back to #AmericaFirst, please.”

