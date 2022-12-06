Suspect in Takeoff’s Death Claims Innocence in First Court Appearance

The man who has been accused and arrested for the November killing of Migos, one-third of the Atlanta hip-hop group Takeoff, proclaimed his innocence at his first court appearance in Houston last Friday.

According to The Associated Press, the attorney for 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, who is also known as DJ Pat, a local Houston DJ, said that her client was not the person who pulled the trigger. .

Prosecutors and the defense attorneys for DJ Pat agreed to have a hearing to discuss a reduction in the amount of the $2 million bond. That hearing is scheduled for December 14. DJ Pat was arrested on a murder charge last week.

The Houston DJ, according to ABC13 News, had applied for an emergency passport before he was arrested on December 1. Authorities reported that DJ Pat had a large amount of cash when he was caught. Papers that he filed for an expedited passport were also on his person and the DJ had a flight booked to fly to Mexico.

DJ Pat’s lawyer, Letitia Quinones, says that her client is innocent and to allow the system to do its part.

“There is a lot of investigation that needs to be done,” she said. “So, we just ask that everyone keep an open mind and let the system do its part and let the Constitution do its part and that is, right now he’s innocent until he’s proven guilty.”

She also stated that the trip to Mexico was previously planned.

“He wasn’t trying to go anywhere,” Quinones said.

According to TMZ, the killing of Takeoff took place November 1 at the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston bowling alley. The 28-year-old recording artist was there with his uncle, Quavo, and fellow Migos group member celebrating the birthday of Jas Prince on the night of the tragedy.

According to ABC13, police estimate that more than 30 people were present when Takeoff was shot, but none stayed behind to provide anything to help investigators.