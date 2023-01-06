Suspect Charged In Takeoff’s Death Released on $1 Million Bond

The suspect charged in the murder of beloved Migos rapper, Takeoff, was released from the Harris County jail in Houston after posting $1 million bond.

According to ABC13, Judge Josh Hill ruled that Patrick Xavier Clark made previous statements indicating that he could pay a $1 million bail and that there are bail bond companies that would take on that risk.

Clark was released after his defense team attempted to have his bond lowered to $300,000, pleading the suspect could not come up with the cash to get out. His bond was first set at $2 million, however, Hill agreed to lower it to $1 million.

On the other side, prosecutors feel that Clark wasn’t being upfront about all his financial assets. They said he works as a local DJ and strip club promotor and deals largely in cash, so it’s hard to determine how much money he actually has.

They also raised concerns that he is a possible flight risk if he is not in custody. The court did make the 33-year-old surrender his passport in a previous appearance. Clark’s bond conditions state he is not allowed to leave his parent’s home on the east side of Houston, have no contact with Takeoff’s family, and wear a GPS tracking device.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston with fellow Migos member, Quavo, and was shot to death early on November 1. Police said he was an innocent bystander in a crowd of people near an argument over a dice game. Clark stands by his innocence, however, detectives said he had a gun in one hand and a wine bottle in another. Fingerprints on the wine bottle helped authorities identify Clark.

He was caught on camera firing his weapon, with those bullets allegedly fatally striking Takeoff. Clark is due back in court on March 9.