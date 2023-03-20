Suspect in the Shanquella Robinson Case Identified In New Letter Sent To The White House

The family of Shanquella Robinson is starting to get the answers needed regarding her mysterious death.

In a letter sent to The White House by the family’s lawyers, Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson, Dejahanae Jackson, one of Robinson’s six travel companions, is specifically named as the attacker. According to Essence, the letter claims a witness points Jackson out by name. “As a result of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Daejahnea Jackson by Mexican Law Enforcement, one of the six travel mates who fled to the United States after Shanquella was pronounced dead,” the letter read. “Ms. Jackson was identified as the perpetrator of femicide against Shanquella Robinson, a homicide based on gender.”

Now her family pleads with U.S. government officials to do the right thing, demanding justice for Robinson. “Federal charges are brought in cases where the crime involves interstate commerce or federal law enforcement agencies,” the letter continues. “We know in a transnational case where evidence was possibly transported and persons of interest communicated with each other via cellphone; federal charges could be brought against those responsible for Shanquella’s death.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the topic last week after journalist April Ryan asked about the investigation. With little to no answers, Jean-Pierre’s response was posted via Twitter by Charlotte news reporter Joe Bruno, advising that since the case is still ongoing, “there isn’t much they can say.”

Journalist @AprilDRyan questioned @KJP46 about the White House’s response to the Shanquella Robinson investigation. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierce said their hearts go out to Robinson’s family and friends. She referred questions to DOJ, FBI and the State Department pic.twitter.com/aetHf4x4Vz — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 17, 2023

The last official news regarding Robinson’s case was in February. Black Enterprise reported on how the Robinson family and loved ones celebrated what would have been Robinson’s 26th birthday, desperately seeking answers on what and why this happened to her. On Oct. 29, 2022, Robinson was found unresponsive while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In a viral video, Robinson was attacked while naked as onlookers watched and told her to “fight back.”

According to Fox News, an autopsy performed in Mexico revealed Robinson died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation” or instability of the first two neck vertebrae.