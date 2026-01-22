Suspect Indicted In Jets Cornerback Kris Boyd’s ‘Near-Fatal’ Shooting

A suspect has been arrested in the Nov. 16 shooting of New York Jets player Kris Boyd outside of Sei Less restaurant in New York City.

Frederick Green, 20, has been indicted on charges of attempted murder, assault, and weapons possession, Patch reports.

The Bronx resident has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Green evaded police until he was discovered hiding out in Buffalo, NY, at his girlfriend’s apartment. He was arrested on Dec. 8.

Police officials said Green and three other men got into a verbal altercation outside of Sei Less, a popular nightspot, with a group of men that included Boyd. After the disagreement escalated, a fight took place, leading to Green allegedly pulling out a weapon and shooting Green twice in the abdomen. Boyd then fled the scene.

“As alleged, Frederick Green fired two shots outside a restaurant in Midtown Manhattan, nearly turning a physical altercation into a fatal one,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a written statement. “Gun violence has no place in Manhattan. My thoughts are with the victim, who continues to heal from this near-fatal shooting.”

After the shooting, Boyd, 29, was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was originally listed in critical but stable condition. TMZ reported that Boyd, who entered the NFL in 2019, revealed he needed multiple cardiovascular surgeries.

Before the shooting, Boyd had not yet played in 2025. He injured his shoulder in the preseason and was placed on injured reserve Aug. 18. Boyd had undergone surgery and was not expected to play at all this past season.

He signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Jets in March 2025. Boyd has also played for the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Houston Texans.

RELATED CONTENT: The Postmark Trap: New USPS Rules Could Trigger IRS Penalties & Missed Deadlines