New York Jets’ Kris Boyd Shot Outside Popular Manhattan Restaurant

New York Jets player Kris Boyd was shot Sunday, Nov. 16, outside Sei Lee, a popular midtown Manhattan restaurant.

He is presently at Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition.

According to The New York Post, Boyd, 29, was hit in the abdomen.

“We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time,” a rep from the Jets said per the paper.

Police officials said two gunshots were fired. It was not clear if Boyd was the intended target.

Witnesses weren’t forthcoming with information on what took place, but sources said the suspected gunman left the scene in a BMW X6 SUV. Reportedly, another vehicle, a silver Mercedes-Benz Maybach, left the scene shortly after the shooting.

Before being taken away from the scene, Boyd lapsed in and out of consciousness. The incident occurred just after 2 a.m.

Authorities said the shooting is under investigation and there have been no arrests. The New York Police Department released a video/photo of the man suspected of shooting Boyd.

“SUSPECT WANTED: The NYPD have released new surveillance video showing the person they believe shot New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd in Midtown.” SUSPECT WANTED: The NYPD have released new surveillance video showing the person they believe shot New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd in Midtown. – https://t.co/4p0qNuor9e pic.twitter.com/7TmZRybrHV — News 12 New York (@News12) November 17, 2025

Sei Less, an Asian-fusion spot, is popular among the hip-hop and sport celebrity crowd.

Boyd, a cornerback, was placed on injured reserve Aug. 18 after injuring his shoulder in the preseason. Surgery ended his first season with the Jets. Boyd has also played for the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Houston Texans since 2019.

