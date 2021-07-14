Suspended Baltimore Officer Accused Of Choking Stepson To Death, Charged with Murder

The Baltimore police officer who hid his stepson inside a hole in the wall at their townhouse has been formally charged with first-degree murder.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Eric Banks Jr., 34, allegedly moved his dead 15-year-old stepson, Dasan Jones also known as D.J., on July 6.

Now, that the officer is charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as child abuse, new details have emerged from the investigation, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Documents show that D.J.’s death was ruled as a homicide by asphyxiation, the act of depriving one of oxygen or suffocating a person until one is unconscious or dead, as the teen has visible injuries on his neck, face, and mouth.

Investigators also found wet and stained clothes that smelled of bleach; police are convinced some of the stains are blood.

“Based on a combination of the evidence collected at the scene, the timeline of events, statements provided by Mr. and Ms. Banks, as well as the ruling of the [Office of the Chief Medical Examiner], there is sufficient evidence to demonstrate that Mr. Banks killed Dasan Jones and attempted to conceal his body from law enforcement,” Det. Kelly Harding wrote in a statement of probable cause.

On the contrary, Banks has denied killing his stepson, according to his attorney Warren Brown who told The Sun that Banks said he had found D.J. already dead in a bathtub from an apparent suicide.