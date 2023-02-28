‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ Tim Norman Insists He Told No One to Hurt His Nephew

Last year, a jury found that Tim Norman ordered his nephew Andre Montgomery’s 2016 death in a murder-for-hire plan, KSDK reported.

Last week, the shamed former reality TV personality took to Instagram to proclaim his innocence. Norman, who was convicted in September 2022, is scheduled to be sentenced March 2.

“Thank you for all the prayers. I’m still in disbelief. The feds know 100% I did not do those insurance policies. But the jury didn’t get to hear that. And not one person got on the stand and said that I told them to hurt my nephew. They destroyed my name and image so you guys wouldn’t search for the truth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Norman (@the_timnorman)

It was the first post on Norman’s Instagram since July 2020. His comments were also turned off on the recent post, which is probably for the best.

Norman is the son of Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s matriarch Robbie Montgomery, and he starred in the popular OWN network show, which ran for several years. Norman was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and was accused of orchestrating the murder to get $450,000 in insurance money.

U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming said, “Within days of his nephew’s murder, Mr. Norman started the process of getting the insurance company to pay the claim.”

Michael Leonard, who represented Norman, claimed that he was a “concerned uncle and successful celebrity who hoped to confront, but not hurt, his nephew.”

Norman’s accused co-conspirators, Terica Ellis and Travell Hill (who shot Montgomery), pleaded guilty. They said Norman paid them thousands of dollars in the days after Montgomery’s death. Prosecutors used the plea arrangements and their testimony as evidence against Norman.

Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, the insurance agent accuse of assisting Norman with the policies before the 21-year-old Montgomery was executed, also pleaded guilty.