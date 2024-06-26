Sports by Stacy Jackson New Promotion For Former WNBA Star Swin Cash Makes Her Highest-Ranking Woman In NBA Front Office Cash has been with the Pelicans since 2019 and assisted with scouting and player development in her former role.









The New Orleans Pelicans have elevated former WNBA star Swin Cash to Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations, making her the highest-ranking woman in an NBA front office.

This advancement, first reported by NBA insider Shams Charania on X, marks a significant milestone in Cash’s already impressive career.

Sources: The New Orleans Pelicans are promoting executive Swin Cash – a former WNBA star and Naismith Hall of Famer – to Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations, making her one of the highest-ranking women in an NBA front office. pic.twitter.com/d07A3rOzhU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2024

In her previous role as Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development for the Pelicans, Cash, who has been with the team since 2019, was instrumental in scouting and player development. The athlete’s official website states that during her 15-year WNBA career, she amassed an impressive list of accolades, including three WNBA championships, All-Star selections in 2003, 2005, 2009, and 2011, plus two Olympic gold medals. Her impact on the court was so profound that she was named one of the WNBA’s Top 20 Best and Most Influential players. After retiring from play in 2016, Cash transitioned seamlessly into front-office roles and media coverage. Her induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020 further cemented her legacy in the sport.

Off the court, Cash has been a tireless advocate for social responsibility and civil rights. She founded Cash Building Blocks, an urban development initiative for low-income families, and the Cash for Kids Foundation, which focuses on youth development through various programs like physical fitness, nutrition, education, cultural trips, and sports camps.

In a previous interview on BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Beyond the Hype, Cash emphasized the importance of using her platform to uplift women in sports. “The advocacy has always been attached to our game,” she stated, adding, “When you are a female [or] minority, you understand what it means to be suppressed in different [ways].” She discussed the sacrifices that women have made that has allowed her to have a platform in the WNBA, and she believes that progress has been made over the years.

Sports Illustrated reported that Cash’s promotion coincides with the Pelicans’ announcement of Bryson Graham as their new General Manager. An official announcement from the team has not yet been made regarding Cash’s new position.

