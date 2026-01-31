Celebrity News by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Swishahouse Co-Founder Michael ‘5000’ Watts Dies At 52, Leaving Lasting Legacy In Houston Hip-Hop Watts died after developing torsades de pointes, a rare and dangerous heart rhythm that can cause sudden cardiac death.







By Robert Hill

Fifty-two-year-old Houston Hip-Hop legend and Swishahouse co-founder Michael Watts, known as “5000 Watts,” died Jan. 30.

On Jan. 28, Watts was hospitalized due to severe health conditions. He soon passed after developing torsades de pointes, which is a dangerous and rare abnormal heart rhythm, and that this condition led to his sudden cardiac death.

Watts was a respected Houston native who contributed to the city’s Hip-Hop identity. He co-founded the independent record label Swishahouse with DJ OG Ron C and G Dash, designing a platform that amplified Southern rap and gave local artists national exposure.

Local artists who attribute their success to Swishahouse include Paul Wall, Mike Jones, Slim Thug, and Chamillionaire.

Swishahouse was founded in 1997 and became a bedrock of the Houston Hip-Hop movement. Watts was credited with popularizing chopped-and-screwed music. The label played a pivotal role in uplifting Houston’s sound.

Watts had many other talents, especially when it came to the turntables. TheGrio reported his star moment: “Watts’ biggest moment on the national scene came in 2004, going into 2005 with the single release of ‘Still Tippin,’ from Slim Thug, Paul Wall and Mike Jones. Watts can be seen early in the song’s music video behind the turntables, steering a classic song into a classic movement for Houston and the South in general.”

Watts was also a radio personality, serving as a late-night host on Houston’s 97.5 The Box, where he played his mixtapes. He demonstrated dedication to the Houston community by using his talents to gain exposure for artists in his hometown’s music industry.

Many tributes have appeared across social media following his death, with fans and members of the Houston Hip-Hop community commemorating his impact on the culture.

Watts leaves behind his wife, Tammie Watts, five children, and two grandchildren.

