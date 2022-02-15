Swizz Beatz Confirms Verzuz Will Be Available On Instagram After Fans Criticize Subscription Model

Swizz Beatz had to ease tensions online after Verzuz fans blasted the brand for a move that would transform it into a subscription, pay-to-view model to watch future battles.

Last week, the Verzuz Instagram page shared a video promoting its Valentine’s Day battle between soul singers Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild. But instead of telling fans to tune in on Instagram Live, like in all of the past battles, Verzuz prompted viewers to sign up for a Triller Verzuz Pass to gain access.

“A night of amazing artists, music, and vibes!! We’re SOLD OUT for in-person tickets, but you’ll be able to watch on VERZUZTV.COM or in the @triller app!!” Verzuz captioned the post.

“To watch, sign up NOW for the #TrillerVerzPass (14-Day trial* included (*trial offer expires on 2/11!!,” they added.

But after catching wind of the potential new subscription-based model, Verzuz fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

“We’re fighting inflation and #Verzuz expects us to pay for a battle that’s been free for 2 years? During Black History Month?? Please hang it up,” one user tweeted.

“#Verzuz used to be for the culture now it’s for capitalism. Tsk tsk,” added someone else.

“LMAO YOU GOTTA PAY????? Baby, this is DONE,” tweeted one user.

Meanwhile, Swizz Beatz was busy celebrating his wife on Valentine’s Day when he had to take time out of his to address all of the shade, Okay Player reports.

“See y’all rite here tonight on insta @verzuztv 😂⚡️ Who y’all rocking with @anthonyhamiltonofficial or @musiqsoulchild ? You can also watch in HD on verzuztv.com . I was out the country don’t ask me who did it 😂 it’s fixed 🤷🏽‍♂️ bless up 🙏🏽 love y’all”

Swizz doubled down on his promise on Twitter, telling fans the Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton Valentine’s Day battle will be visible on Instagram.