Sites like Temu and AliExpress are highly touted for their cheap prices, but one Georgia man received the worst kind of bargain. Instead of what he actually ordered—and paid for—a picture of his order arrived.

According to WTOC, Savannah resident Sylvester Franklin ordered a drill from the Chinese-based website AliExpress and got a picture. Other items he ordered arrived, but even then, some were not the right ones.

“I paid $22.47 for a pressure washer, and this is what I get,” Franklin said. “It’s a screw.”

Although this took place in November, he still has not received the item or a refund for the drill. He said he’s owed roughly $40. He tried to get a chargeback from his bank but got nowhere.

“This is not good. This is real bad. All this is bad, you know what I mean? Don’t scam nobody. I don’t like to get scammed because if you spend your money, you want to get what you paid for,” Franklin said.

WTOC did a little deep dive into AliExpress, a subsidiary of Alibaba.

In 2021, the Office of the United States Trade Representative included the Chinese marketplace website in its list of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy. It has been given a D- rating from the Better Business Bureau. Last year, the State of Georgia’s Consumer Protection Division (CPD) received three complaints against the company.

Of the three complaints, one person stated that they “never received the item purchased.” Another was out over $400 after not receiving the item and was given a “fake tracking number.” The three complainants all said that they tried to get a refund from AliExpress and never received one until they brought their complaints to the CPD.

