Syndicated Court Shows ‘Judge Mathis’ and ‘The People’s Court’ are Coming to an End

After more than two decades on television, “Judge Mathis” and “The People’s Court” are coming to an end.
Deadline reports that “Judge Mathis” is the longest-running television show featuring a Black man, running for 24 seasons.
Mathis, a former Michigan District Court Judge, made his first appearance on the court show back in 1998, and in the 2018, the joke-cracking judge, who is always freshly groomed, brought home a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding/Legal Courtroom Program, Deadline reports.
In 2022, Mathis’ reality show, “Mathis Family Matters” premiered on E!. The show follows Mathis and his wife, Linda Reese, along with their children and grandchildren.
“This is how I’m feeling after a long day of work. We’re wrapping up Season 24 of Judge Mathis and tonight we dance! Lol” Mathis tweeted.
“The People’s Court” first aired in 1997. During the show’s first season, former New York City Ed Koch was the face of The People’s Court. The following year, Judge Jerry Sheindlin took the bench. And, recently, in 2021, Judge Milian, from Miami took over as lead judge.
Both ‘Judge Mathis’ and ‘The People’s Court ‘were unscripted and part of the Warner Bros. family. Variety reports that decisions to cancel the shows were due to the decline in interest in daytime television. As viewers find other interests, advertising dollars for daytime television also run dry.
Also, daytime shows Dr. Phil, The Wendy Williams Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Real Maury as well as Dr. Oz have ended in recent months.
Mathis has been reminiscing on his daytime show. He tweeted: “#tbt This was taken during Doyle’s first season of Judge Mathis. I’ve been reading some of your comments Folks. Yes, Doyle is still the bailiff. lol He just took a vacation, but he’s back at work now.”