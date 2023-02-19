Syndicated Court Shows ‘Judge Mathis’ and ‘The People’s Court’ are Coming to an End

After more than two decades on television, “Judge Mathis” and “The People’s Court” are coming to an end.

Deadline reports that “Judge Mathis” is the longest-running television show featuring a Black man, running for 24 seasons.

Mathis, a former Michigan District Court Judge, made his first appearance on the court show back in 1998, and in the 2018, the joke-cracking judge, who is always freshly groomed, brought home a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding/Legal Courtroom Program, Deadline reports.

In 2022, Mathis’ reality show, “Mathis Family Matters” premiered on E!. The show follows Mathis and his wife, Linda Reese, along with their children and grandchildren.

“This is how I’m feeling after a long day of work. We’re wrapping up Season 24 of Judge Mathis and tonight we dance! Lol” Mathis tweeted.

This is how I’m feeling after a long day of work. We’re wrapping up Season 24 of Judge Mathis and tonight we dance! Lol 🕺🏾 pic.twitter.com/phYtQDEIcz — Judge Greg Mathis (@JudgeGregMathis) November 11, 2022