SZA Is Sizzling In New Skims Underwear Campaign

Chocolate curves hit the billboards on Wednesday.

Grammy Award-winning singer SZA is starring in the newest campaign for Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear and clothing brand.

According to Variety, the campaign was released on Wednesday morning ahead of SZA’s final tour stop at Kia Forum (formerly The Forum) in Los Angeles. The campaign images, shot and directed by Greg Swales, feature the artist in a dark brown matching underwear set and other pieces designed for the brand’s Fits Everybody collection.

“I’m excited to be in Skims’ latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy,” SZA said in a statement.

“SZA’s honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in Skims’ latest campaign,” Kardashian said about choosing SZA for the campaign.

Reportedly, Skims took over a ton of billboards featuring the singer in the brown set made from what its company described as its “buttery soft, molds-to-your-body fabric that stretches to twice its size.” The Fits Everybody collection features various colors of bodysuits, slip dresses, t-shirts, bras, bralettes, bandeaus, and underwear.

Featuring SZA in the latest campaign has added her to a list of global celebrities to pose in the company’s ads that includes singer Cassie, Pose star Indya Moore, and singer and actress Teyana Taylor, who posed with husband Iman Shumpert and daughters Junie and Rue for the previous “Cozy” campaign.

SZA dipped her toe into the fashion industry last year when she unveiled a new line of Crocs. She gifted her friends, including the Skims owner, with PR packages that included a slide and the foam crocs. Kardashian posted the gift for her social media followers to view on her Instagram Story.

The Fits Everybody collection ranges from size XXS up to 4X and is available for purchase on the company’s website.