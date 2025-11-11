Politics by Mary Spiller SZA Partners With Jon & Vinny’s to Serve 1,400 Free Meals Amid SNAP Crisis As millions of Americans face uncertainty over food assistance during the ongoing government shutdown, SZA’s NOT Charity teams up with a beloved Los Angeles restaurant to feed families in need.







As the nation’s most vulnerable brace for food insecurity amid a prolonged government shutdown, Grammy-winning artist SZA has stepped in to help. Her nonprofit organization, NOT Charity, has joined forces with the Los Angeles-based Italian eatery Jon & Vinny’s to provide 1,400 free meals to residents affected by the suspension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

“Y’all know how much I love Jon and Vinny’s,” SZA wrote in a shared Instagram post with the restaurant on Nov 10. “But it ain’t no fun if the homies can’t have none!!”

According to Jon & Vinny’s, the collaboration was born from SZA’s own outreach. “Last week [SZA] reached out to us with an idea and now, with her help, it’s a reality,” the restaurant announced. “Over the next seven days, we are partnering with her NOT Charity to provide 1,400 free meals (100 dinners for two per day) for Los Angeles community members who receive SNAP.”

Meals will be available for pickup at Jon & Vinny’s Slauson location from 3 to 5 p.m. daily, beginning November 11 through November 17. The restaurant thanked SZA for “inspiring all of us to be there for our neighbors.” Recipients can sign up by emailing notcharity@jonandvinnys.com, with a limit of four meals per family.

The initiative comes as the future of SNAP remains uncertain for the 5.5 million Californians who rely on it. With the government shutdown now in its sixth week, many families are struggling to keep food on the table. The Trump administration has petitioned the Supreme Court to maintain a freeze on full SNAP payments, despite lower court rulings requiring that benefits continue during the stoppage.

According to the Associated Press, the administration argues that resuming full funding could hinder negotiations in Congress. Meanwhile, the human toll is mounting — families skipping meals, food pantries stretched thin, and communities bracing for hunger just weeks before Thanksgiving.

On Monday, the Senate passed legislation to end the record-breaking shutdown and sent it to the House for approval. But as lawmakers remain gridlocked, SZA’s grassroots gesture offers immediate relief.

