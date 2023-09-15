Tommy Hilfiger Taps Into Black Culture With Quincy Jones And SZA Campaigns

Quincy Jones doesn’t get all dressed up for just anybody. But Tommy Hilfiger managed to tap the music legend and his whole family for its latest campaign.

Tommy Hilfiger tapped a few famous faces in music to unveil its 2023 Fall Campaign and stay true to the brand’s legacy of aligning with music stars to showcase its fashion. Among the new ambassadors are legendary songwriter/producer Quincy Jones, Grammy award-winning singer Sza, and the K-pop group Stray Kids.

For Jones’ campaign shoot, the decorated composure brought his family along for the ride. Photos show the “Off The Wall” producer posing with his six children and handful of grandchildren. Rashida and Kidada Jones were front and center along with their siblings Kenya Kinski-Jones, Quincy Jones III, Jolie Jones Levine, and Martina Jones.

Quincy Jones and his entire family including Rashida and Kidada Jones for Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall ‘23 campaign. pic.twitter.com/WHineQH6U3 — 👽brittny pierre🪩 (@sleep2dream) September 14, 2023

It was likely a full circle moment for Kidada and Quincy as Kidada was part of the Tommy Jeans launch in the 1990s back when she styled Aaliyah’s infamous bandeau top fit for Hilfiger in Vibe magazine (which Quincy founded back in 1997, as noted by Hot New Hip Hop.

For Sza’s campaign, she sported some signature Hilfiger threads with nods to the 90s. The “Snooze” singer smiled in a denim overall set with a Tommy Hilfiger tube top similar to how the late Aaliyah used to style her Hilfiger in the 90s.

SZA for Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2023 pic.twitter.com/e9FdTbMyXb — CTRL FACTOR (@CtrlFactor) September 9, 2023

“I’m so inspired by the creative icons that have come before me and the foundation that they’ve laid,” SZA said of the campaign.

“I’m excited and honored to build my legacy as a creative alongside a brand as established and influential as Tommy Hilfiger. It’s been a great experience with the brand and so special to share with my close family and friends.”

The brand proudly announced Sza as its new “Tommy Girl,” in a series of photos showing her modeling a leather jacket with a two-piece short set.

RELATED CONTENT: GloRilla Teams With Tommy Hilfiger And Salutes Aaliyah In New Tommy Jeans Campaign