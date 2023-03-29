GloRilla Teams With Tommy Hilfiger And Salutes Aaliyah In New Tommy Jeans Campaign

It looks like corporate America is taking a liking to CMG artist GloRilla! The “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” rapper has joined forces with Tommy Jeans as the face of the brand’s latest campaign.

GloRilla revealed the good news during an interview with Paper Magazine. The campaign collaborates with Aries and finds the Memphis rapper decked out in stylish Tommy Hilfiger pieces.

“I’m a big Aaliyah fan, and I love what she did with them,” GloRilla said to Paper, speaking to the late-singers 1996 Tommy Hilfiger campaign. “I’m part of keeping a legacy going.”

Glo added: “I feel highly favored because it could have been anyone else but me,” adding, “I gotta make sure I keep it going. Memphis is getting the notoriety it deserves.”

In the campaign, GloRilla can be seen wearing oversized t-shirts and baggy jeans, which are two-tone, reminiscent of the1990s.

“It’s refreshing to me because I love the old-school and being able to bring it to my generation,” Glo told Paper.

GloRilla hails from Memphis, where the Blues thrived, and labels such as Stax and Satellite Records. She follows a long line of powerful women in hip-hop also from Memphis, including the late Gangsta Boo, Princess Loko, La Chat, Dutchess, and Savages.

Earlier this year, GloRilla sat with The Cut to discuss her upbringing, her organically well-received single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” adjusting to an exhausting schedule as a famous rapper, and new crisp dead presidents lining her pockets.

“Money change the people around you. It don’t change you, per se. It fasho change people around you, though,” Glo said to The Cut.

​​She added: “I don’t got a problem cutting people off, and I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing. But I have no problem cutting people off once I see what type of stuff they be on. They just got to go. Because it ain’t no room for that no more. I’m on a whole ’nother level now, and if you’re still on bullsh*t, then I just don’t want to talk to you.“