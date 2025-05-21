Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Sza Says She Convinced Young Fan To Throw Away ‘Whippets’ Can In Exchange For Pic SZA has previously spoken out about the dangers of nitrous oxide consumption before.







SZA is doing her part to stop minors from using “whippets,” a popular form of nitrous oxide drug abuse.

The singer took to Instagram to call out the popular drug’s usage among kids after she convinced a young fan to throw their canister away in exchange for a picture with her. She posted a photo of the colorful canister filled with nitrous oxide.

“Literally talked a CHILD into throwing away his whippet drugs in exchange for a picture / video at the In-N-Out drive-through,” she wrote on the Instagram story post, as reported by Complex.

According to American Addiction Centers, “whippets” are whipped cream dispensers filled with nitrous oxide, the chemical mainly used for laughing gas. Although most commonly used for dental procedures, it is also a popular party drug.

However, since nitrous oxide has legitimate use in the U.S., the drug has not been formally regulated to restrict consumption. This distinction makes it readily available to purchase, with more users inhaling it through the brightly colored canisters. Teens using the drug have also gone viral on TikTok.

However, the short-form euphoria of taking the drug leads to repeated usage throughout the day. While safe to consume for medical purposes, its recreational use could lead to severe health problems. Forbes, which sourced this information from the DEA’s website, which has since been removed, also reported that health risks could include muscle weakness, disorientation, heart failure, as well as irregular heartbeat and damage to the nervous system and other organs.

“Sad but if I can stop this sh*t for even a second imma try,” SZA said. “Once again, these drugs are clearly marketed to CHILDREN. Really need America to do better, man.”

The “Kiss Me More” singer has called out the use of nitrous oxide for casual consumption before, criticizing “Galaxy Gas” for its marketing tactics toward children, which she also claims directly target Black youth.

Sorry to be old n annoying but.. Is no one gonna talk about how galaxy gas came out of no where and is being MASS marketed to black children? the government is doing NOTHING ? .. since when are we selling whip its at the store ???? Somebody protect the children. pic.twitter.com/Aa67ZSpkmU — SZA (@sza) September 20, 2024



“Sorry to be old and annoying, but…Is no one gonna talk about how Galaxy gas came out of nowhere and is being MASS marketed to black children? The government is doing NOTHING? Since when are we selling whips at the store???? Somebody protect the children,” SZA wrote in September 2024.

She followed up on the post, calling out “the childlike designs and marketing is so spooky like .. stars and bright colors,” questioned Sza. “You tryna entice the kids on purpose? Why when u google does it say it was founded in metro Atlanta in 2021, but no further info …Sumn tells me the owner looks like Colonel Sanders.”

Federal law does not prohibit nitrous oxide, which the Food and Drug Administration currently authorizes. However, multiple states like California and Louisiana have not permitted the sale and recreational use of the drug.

