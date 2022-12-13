SZA Teams Up With Postmates to Give Away Free Christmas Gifts to Fans on Instagram

SZA is in the giving mood this holiday season and is sharing her Christmas spirit by gifting her dedicated fans with some free stuff.

After releasing her second studio album, S.O.S., on Friday, SZA followed up the new music with a partnership announcement as Postmates Better Than Santa campaign ambassador.

Postmates shared the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday to inform eager participants how they can make their holiday wishes come true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Postmates (@postmates)

Starting Dec. 13, SZA and Postmates are teaming up to grant the Christmas wishes of her most deserving fans, People reports. Eager fans can enter by leaving a comment sharing their holiday wish on Postmates’ official Instagram post featuring SZA.

The gifts up for grabs include everything from swing sets and laptops to flights home to visit loved ones! Sza dished on how special the partnership is for her this holiday season.

“While the holidays are a joyous time for many, there are some who find it isolating,” she said. “I’m thrilled to work with Postmates on their Better Than Santa campaign and bring a little extra joy into those people’s lives during the holiday season.”

“There is no wish too big or too small, so if you know someone needs a little extra love right now, let us help!”

The “Hit Different” songstress is down to give “whatever people need the most right now,” she explained. Sza is down to do everything from “paying someone’s rent, buying groceries, funding a birthday party,” or even “a flight home for the holidays.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer has it all. A thriving music career, millions of fans worldwide, and the beauty to back it up. There isn’t much the New Jersey native desires for the holiday other than spending quality time with her family.

“I stopped receiving gifts so long ago. Time with my family is my greatest gift,” she said. “Christmas is my Granny’s birthday, and she passed, so I like to get out of town with my family to lift our spirits.”