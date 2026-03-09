Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn T-Boz Recalls TLC Storming Into Clive Davis’ Office To Tell Arista, ‘Y’all Owe Us Money’ T-Boz is speaking out about the day TLC confronted Clive Davis over money the group believed Arista Records owed them.







T-Boz is revisiting TLC’s infamous dispute with their record label at the height of the group’s success, recalling the moment they stormed into Arista Records to confront executives and declare, “Y’all owe us money.”

As the group prepares to bring their legacy to theaters nationwide with CrazySexyCool — The TLC Musical, member T-Boz is reflecting on one of TLC’s most notorious industry battles in a new episode of Uncensored. A recently released clip shows her recalling the moment she and bandmates Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes stormed into Arista Records demanding money they believed the label owed them, the Grio reports.

“We went up to the record company like, ‘Y’all owe us money,’” T-Boz recalled.

According to T-Boz, the trio walked into Arista Records with a clear plan: remove anything in the office that had TLC’s name on it.

“We said we’re taking anything off the walls or desks that says TLC,” she recalled.

A frustrated TLC was eventually escorted to the office of legendary music executive Clive Davis. T-Boz recalled that Davis was in a meeting with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was playing music when the trio walked in.

As tensions rose, another Arista executive, Roy Lott, was called in while the group continued demanding answers about their finances. The situation quickly escalated to the point that someone inside the building called the police.

According to T-Boz, when officers arrived, they “were laughing,” seemingly amused that three young women had stirred up so much commotion inside the offices of a major music label. T-Boz later joked that the incident may have left a lasting impression, given how tight security at Arista has reportedly become since then.

“That’s why security is so tight at Arista now,” she said.

After accusing their label of withholding money, TLC’s dispute with LaFace Records and its distributor, Arista Records, escalated into one of the music industry’s most high-profile contract battles. In 1995, despite selling millions of records, the group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, revealing they were earning only a small fraction from album sales after expenses were deducted.

The filing sparked a two-year legal fight that ultimately ended in a 1996 settlement granting the trio a new contract with improved royalty terms and greater financial control. The group has since reflected on the ordeal as a pivotal moment in their journey, one they’ve revisited in their televised biopic and will bring to the stage in the upcoming musical set to premiere June 26 at Washington, D.C.’s Arena Stage.

As for Uncensored: T-Boz, that premieres March 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on TV One.

