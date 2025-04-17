Don’t Keep It on the Down Low: ‘CrazySexyCool—The TLC Musical’ Coming Summer 2026

The story of TLC, the best-selling American girl group of all time, will be the subject of a new musical, CrazySexyCool–The TLC Musical.

The show will debut at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. Production will run from June 12 to August 9, 2026, as part of the theater’s 75th anniversary season.​

The musical, named after TLC’s 1994 Diamond album, chronicles the trio’s rise, personal struggles, and influence on music and culture. It features hits like “Waterfalls,” “Creep,” and “No Scrubs” and will explore the group behind salacious headlines: Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

Kwame Kwei-Armah will write and direct the CrazySexyCool, with choreography by Chloe O. Davis. The musical is produced by Diggit Theatrical Group, with Stephen Gabriel serving as executive producer.

“Bringing this story to the stage is a dream come true. We have performed in a lot of different venues all over the world throughout our career, but bringing our story and music to the theater is a totally new and exciting challenge,” said T-Boz in a statement.

Chilli added, “Audiences will get to hear our story—mostly fact with a sprinkle of fiction—told in our own way, and of course… !”​

TLC’s journey was marked by both triumph and tragedy. Despite selling over 65 million records worldwide, the group faced financial hardships. In 1995, the group filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Additionally, internal conflicts and the untimely death of Left Eye in 2002 slowed the group’s momentum.

Yet, T-Boz and Chilli continue to honor the group’s legacy through tours, new music, and, now, this theatrical production.​

Tickets for CrazySexyCool–The TLC Musical will be available as part of Arena Stage’s season packages, with individual tickets expected to go on sale closer to the show’s premiere.​

