T.C. Taylor Named Jackson State University Head Coach, Replaces Outgoing Deion Sanders

After a recommendation from Deion Sanders, Jackson State University has hired T.C. Taylor as Sanders’ replacement as head coach of the school’s football team.

Sanders brought the program to prominence before accepting another coaching position. Now Taylor is being given the chance to build on Sanders’ accomplishments

Taylor becomes the 22nd head coach for Jackson State University football. He will officially take over the program after the Tigers compete in the upcoming Celebration Bowl, which will be Coach Prime’s last game. Taylor will be formally introduced in January.

“I am excited to announce T.C. Taylor as our next head coach,” said Jackson State Vice President/Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson in a written statement.

“T.C.’s passion and love for Jackson State University is unquestioned. His fervent desire and hunger to lead his alma mater as head coach is unparalleled. His standard of excellence as a player as a JSU Tiger and his career trajectory as an assistant coach has prepared him for this opportunity. His vision and plan to continue the championship excellence of Jackson State football elevated him to the top of the search process. I look forward to him leading our program in 2023 and into the future.”

Taylor played for Jackson State University as a quarterback and wide receiver from 1998-2001. In his last season, he broke the school’s single-season record when he had 84 receptions for 1,234 yards and 11 touchdowns. With his stellar play, he earned NCAA Division I-AA Third-Team All-America honors from The Sports Network and First-Team Black College All-America recognition from Sheridan Broadcasting Network.

In 2019, Taylor returned as a coach, when he accepted the position of coaching tight ends and wide receivers.

“Coach Taylor’s experience working with our student-athletes, along with his dedication to support and enhance his alma mater, are exactly what Jackson State University needs to continue to elevate the athletic prowess of our football program,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. “I look forward to working with him as he continues to build on tradition and blaze new trails.”