Report: T.J. Holmes Was Intimate with 24-Year-Old Intern Almost a Decade Ago

According to The Daily Mail, T.J. Holmes is being linked to another “romantic affair” that took place in his office some 10 years ago.

The paper reported that the suspended GMA3 co-host reportedly had an affair in 2015 with an intern, then 24-year-old Jasmin Pettaway, who connected with him for the possibility of gaining him as a mentor.

Holmes had been married to his future former wife, Marilee Fiebig for five years. Pettaway, a script coordinator, was 13 years younger than Holmes. She reportedly felt uncomfortable and used after the two became intimate.

The person, who knew Pettaway well at the time, told The Daily Mail that Holmes “was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless.

“It was Jasmin’s first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her. She was looking for a mentor and she reached out to several people. T.J. was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust,” the source said.

“I don’t know how long that had been going on before it got sexual, but I do know the first time it did was in his office, and he was about to go on air in a couple of hours.”

The source mentioned that Pettaway said to them that the first time they became intimate, Holmes called her into his office and was drinking liquor. She stated that it felt like something was gonna happen and it did.

Their sexual relationship went on for several months and he even went to visit her at her apartment before the affair “fizzled out.”

Last year, The New York Post reported that the GMA3 host officially filed for a divorce from his wife of almost 13 years. He has been off the air since the discovery of a romance between him and his GMA3 co-host Amy Robach.