He Gets Around: T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dated Chilli From TLC Before Marrying Marilee Fiebig

T.J. Holmes is apparently a ladies’ man based on recent a recent report that he dated a singer from a popular R&B group before he married his second wife, Marilee Fiebig.
According to TMZ, the currently suspended GMA3 co-host previously dated Rozonda Thomas who is famously known as Chili from TLC. The “No Scrubs” singer is in the news after confirming of her romance with actor Matthew Lawrence.
Holmes and Chili were an item back in 2007 when he was working at CNN, where Chili resides. They reportedly were “super affectionate” in and around the CNN Center.
Last week, Holmes and Robach were seen on a romantic stroll in Miami with Robach having her arm wrapped around Holmes. The two were also spotted recently in Atlanta before they returned to New York City.