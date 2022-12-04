T.J. Holmes Jokes With Amy Robach On Air About It Being ‘A Great Week’ Amidst Relationship Revelation

GMA3: What You Need To Know host T.J. Holmes joked with his co-host Amy Robach about it being “a great week” during the show’s broadcast on Friday. News of the host’s romantic relationship was revealed by the Daily Mail two days earlier.

The outlet published several pictures of the two married co-hosts looking cozy and holding hands in the back seat of a car as well as a video of Holmes handling Robach’s buttocks outside a cottage in upstate New York. Both Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are married but reportedly split from their spouses in August.

On Friday’s show, Holmes greeted the audience.

“Hey there, everybody. Good afternoon. Welcome to ’GMA3: What You Need to Know’ on this Friday. You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday.”

“Is it?” questioned Robach.

“It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going, and going, and going,” said Holmes. “Just enjoying it. Take it all in.”

“Speak for yourself,” laughed Robach. “I am very excited about the weekend, and I’m sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here — some of us do, at least.” Holmes is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig, and Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue. According to People, Robach and Shue were nearly finished finalizing their divorce when the news broke. The co-hosts reportedly planned to announce their relationship when Robach’s divorce was finalized. “Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something,” said the source. “This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn’t start until after that.” Page Six claimed that Holmes’ wife was blindsided by the relationship but also noted that the GMA3 host moved out over the summer.