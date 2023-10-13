T.J. Holmes And Wife Marilee Fiebig Reach Divorce Settlement After Amy Robach Affair Scandal

The marriage between former Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig is officially done, according to Us Weekly.

The media outlet confirmed that the attorneys for the former couple filed the finalized paperwork on Oct.11. The certificate of dissolution was processed in New York County Supreme Court.

The news comes nearly a year after it was revealed that Holmes and his GMA3 co-host, Amy Robach, were having an affair. It was rumored that the couple, who are reportedly still together, started their romance in March 2022 when they were training for the New York City Marathon. Holmes and Robach were both suspended and eventually let go after an investigation into their relationship.

The affair allegedly wasn’t the first for Holmes.

Page Six reported that he was involved in an extramarital romance with a producer he worked with several years ago, Natasha Singh. The news outlet reported that Holmes and Singh had an affair for three years, starting in 2016.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail reported that Holmes in 2015 was involved with Jasmin Pettaway, a script coordinator who was 13 years younger than Holmes. At the time, Holmes had been married to Fiebig for five years.

Holmes filed for divorce in December 2022. Holmes and Fiebig share a 10-year-old daughter, Sabine.

Amy Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue, who was a star on Melrose Place in the 1990s. They married in 2010; their divorce was finalized earlier this year. The couple had no children together but did have kids from previous relationships.

Now, it appears that Robach and Holmes are solidifying themselves as a couple.

“They’re pitching themselves as a duo,” a source told Us Weekly in April. “They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.”

