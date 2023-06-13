NFL’s Jalen Hurts Makes A Cameo In Teyana Taylor's 'Jordan 1' Commercial

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts took off his cleats to don a pair of Teyana Taylor‘s signature “Jordan 1” sneakers in the short film for her new collection, “A Rose From Harlem”.

Playing her love interest, Hurts is the quintessential neighborhood cutie and for the in-demand eye candy, it was a fun departure from his usual sports-centric projects, according to The YBF. “She reached out to me and said she had an opportunity for me. She said I was the perfect fit for it, so I really appreciated that. And we kinda went from there,” he said. “You know, the neighborhood mailman in the little video. It was a fun experience. I’m glad I got to try it.”

The ad – which also features DJ Khaled, Remy Ma, Maino, Fabolous, Lola Brooke, and Taylor’s daughters with NBA veteran Iman Shumpert, Junie and Rue Rose – is a magical look at the singer’s beloved hometown of Harlem, New York. “This is my love letter to Harlem and all of the dreamers around the world,” she said in a post on Instagram. “Thank you to the village that helped tell the story of a dreamer that bloomed from the concrete with this beautiful cinematic commercial/mini movie & this beautiful sneaker.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor)

Fans of the Jordan Brand and the ever-popular Hurts are wondering if his cameo may mean that the quarterback is close to creating his own signature shoe with the sports brand. After closing a historic deal to become one of the highest- paid players in the NFL, Hurts has also become one of the most bankable faces in sports. Earlier this year he was on the cover of Essence magazine’s Men’s Issue and on TikTok #jalenhurts accounts for millions of thirst-laden video montages featuring the Texas native’s signature dimpled smile and caramel skin.