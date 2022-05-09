CONGRATS! T-Pain Celebrates Purchasing His New Restaurant, 'I’m Taking the Leap'

T-Pain is expanding his professional portfolio to include a restaurant and is inspiring other prospective business owners to break past their fears.

The “Rappa Ternt Sanga” took to Twitter on Mother’s Day to share the big news.

“I DID IT BOIS!!!! I’m officially a restaurant owner,” T-Pain tweeted.

“Got my keys today and I’m scared as sh*t. BUT! I can no longer ignore the paths God has set for me just because I don’t understand or I’m scared.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer touched on the importance of being uncomfortable when taking big risks in life and business.

“I’ve learned that if I’m not afraid, that means I’m in my comfort zone, that may be what some ppl want but as comfortable as it is in there, it also gets fuggen BORING!!!” T-Pain said.

The singer has brought new energy into 2022 and says he’s no longer living in fear of acting out on his dreams and being confident in what he has to offer.

“In this new chapter of my life I’m taking the leap on anything I truly love and believe in,” T-Pain wrote.

“I’m fully in control and don’t have to ask for permission to believe in myself anymore.”

He ended the big reveal by encouraging other hopeful business owners to embrace the unknown when launching and running a business.

“Let this be a sign to GO DO THE THING!! If you’re not afraid, you’re too comfortable,” T-Pain shared.

Many of his followers shared their support for T-Pain’s new venture.

“I love this so much and needed to hear it! Congratulations on your new restaurant! Hope to try it one day,” one fan tweeted in response.

“Sh*t where at. You looking for bartenders 👀👀,” one user asked.

Another had a suggestion for a drink title.

“You should have a beverage called “Buy U a drank,” they said.

T-Pain will likely earn funds toward his new eatery while on his latest tour, “The Road To Wiscansin Tour,” kicking off on Tuesday.