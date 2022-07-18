T-Pain Gives Props To David Banner And Killer Mike For Inspiring Him To Make Better Business Moves

T-Pain, who has blessed us with his musical talent over the years, has been building his business empire. He credits Killer Mike and David Banner for shaping his mindset to be a successful entrepreneur.

In an exclusive interview with AfroTech, T-Pain talks about how the two have taken the same career path as him, which makes it easy for him to relate to them. When he isn’t in the studio creating hits, the artists give him enough inspiration to want to be as successful as they are in business.

“David Banner, Killer Mike, you know people that look like me that have done this on their own and succeeded, those are my biggest inspirations,” said T-Pain.

Like many artists before him, T-Pain said he wasn’t watching his funds the way he should have. He also said he learned from his financial hurdles and now knows how to manage his funds in a way that will set him up for future success.

Recently, T-Pain has been heavily involved in the gaming experience. He shared that he brings in more income from the gaming industry than the music industry.