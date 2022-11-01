Tabitha Brown Gets Emotional After She Scores Two Emmy Nominations For Children’s Show ‘Tab Time’

Tabitha Brown has plenty of reason to celebrate after learning she’s been nominated not once but twice in the first-ever Children and Family Emmy Awards.

On Tuesday, nominations were announced for the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmys, which will include around 50 categories, Variety reports. Netflix leads the pack with approximately 85 nominations, while Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Junior follow up with around 78 nominations.

Tabitha’s YouTube Originals kid’s show Tab Time was nominated for Outstanding Preschool Series and the social media star was also nominated for Oustanding Host. Shortly after the nominees were announced, Tabitha took to Instagram to post an emotional video celebrating her Emmy nominations.

“Hello there. I just found that I have been nominated for an Emmy for Tab Time,” she shared through tears.

“Oh my God, Tab Time has been nominated for an Emmy,” she exclaimed.

She explained how just being nominated for an Emmy is “the win” for her.

“Not one but two Emmy nominations,” she clarified.

In a lengthy caption, Brown further shared the news and thanked all who were involved in making the nomination happen.

“Y’all look at what the Lord has done😭😭😭😭. Tab Time is nominated for not 1 but 2 Emmys!!!!!” she wrote in the caption.

“1 for Outstanding preschool series and 1 for me as Outstanding Host 🎉🎉🎊🎊 Thank you @televisionacad @daytimeemmys @thekidsatplay @creativeartistsagency and @scaleproductions 😭😭😭😭 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾OOHHH GOD I THANK YOU🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. Y’all DREAMS really do come true!!!!!! Omg!!!! #tabithabrown #emmynominated #TabTime”

Brown’s Tab Time follows the actress and culinary queen as “Ms. Tab,” who taps into her natural capabilities as a cook, storyteller, mom, and motivational leader to teach children how to live their best life. Her young audience can watch the show and learn with her Super Cool Experts of celebrity guests in Tab’s Lab and complete arts and crafts with DJ Khrafty.