Tabitha Brown Partners with McCormick to Release ‘Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning’

Vegan influencer Tabitha Brown’s rise to fame started with her social media posts on TikTok which took her to levels unseen outside of artists involved in the arts like music, dancing, and performing. Her sweet, Southern, and relatable approach to cooking has garnered her a dedicated social media following who have become like family.

Now her latest feat has her joining forces with the McCormick seasoning brand.

McCormick has just announced that Brown has released her very own seasoning blend, which can be found under the name McCormick Sunshine All-Purpose Seasoning. The seasoning is a salt-free, Caribbean-influenced, bright, warm blend, inspired by Brown and her vegan recipes. The new product, priced at $14.95 for a 2-pack offering, can be purchased starting today, July 8, while supplies last, exclusively on mccormick.com.

“Sunshine for me is about spreading positivity. I always say, ‘Have a good day and if you can’t, don’t you dare go messing up nobody else’s.’ This seasoning is all about bringing that radiance and positive energy into your kitchen,” said Brown in a written statement. “You can use the Sunshine All-Purpose Seasoning on any dishes you have planned this summer, whether it’s for heading out to a BBQ or cooking at home because that’s your business.”

Brown has announced the good news to her Instagram followers:

“I got ☀️SUNSHINE with @mccormickspice “Family! Remember when I told you I was working on something exciting? It’s FINALLY HERE! I’m so excited to announce I’ve partnered with @McCormickSpice to create the all-new McCormick Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning by Tabitha Brown! Get into it! The tropical blend of spices is salt-free and vegan-friendly, and I can’t wait for you to get in the kitchen with this labor of love. Click the link in bio to sign up for a reminder for July 8th when #SunshineSeasoning goes on sale!

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Tabitha. She brought such comfort and encouragement to our McCormick Live Facebook series last year, helping to reassure many who were using their kitchens more than ever before,” said Alia Kemet, vice president of Digital and Creative for McCormick. “Tabitha’s genuine and fun approach to cooking the way you want, while also educating her audience about plant-based alternatives, embodies our belief that whatever you make with McCormick spices, it’s gonna be great.”