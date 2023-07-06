Tabitha Brown Shares Teary-Eyed Testimony After Target Partnership Announcement

Tabitha Brown had a whole testimony to share after announcing her permanent food collection with Target at Essence Festival!

The multifaceted Tab Time host was in New Orleans on Saturday, July 1, 2023, for the Essence Festival of Culture where she hit the stage to spread some love and light and announce the permanent return of her best-selling vegan food collection at Target.

Following the success of her limited collection that was released in January, Brown was proud to announce the collection will be available year-round starting in 2024.

“Thank y’all for supporting me and going to Target to buy all of the things,” Brown told the audience.

“Honey, y’all sold that food out so fast…But next year, it’s gonna be in there all year-long.”

After making the big announcement, Brown took to her Instagram page to share a video reflecting on how much her life has changed in the last six years since she went vegan. The “Feeding The Soul” author expressed her gratitude for how God brought her through depression, sickness, and financial hardship.

“I didn’t know if I was coming or going, and I also didn’t know if I was going to live or die,” Brown shared. “I felt stuck, and I was desperate to be made whole.”

She noted how much her life has changed in the last six years, “in a way that I could never imagine,” and closed her testimony by encouraging her followers not to give up hope because God always delivers.

“If He did it for me, He will and can do it for you,” Brown declared.

“Six years ago, I didn’t have no money. I didn’t have a career. I didn’t have health. I didn’t even have a strong mental capacity to see the light, yet He pulled me out of it and here I am.”

