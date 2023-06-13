‘Thats My Business’ Tabitha Brown To Release Third Book And New Line Of Seasonings

Tabitha Brown is the true embodiment of booked and busy. The plant-based social media maven was on hand to greet her fans as she unveiled an expansion of her successful partnership with McCormick Seasonings. Brown and the condiment company plan to include five new products in her “Sunshine” collection. According to the New York Daily News, the 44-year-old says their willingness to meet her demands was an integral part of continuing their working relationship.

When Brown insisted that the new seasoning products remain salt-free, McCormick, who had never done so before, found a way to oblige. “At first, they were like, ‘I don’t know if we can do it’ and I was like, ‘We gotta figure it out.’ They said, ‘OK, we’re gonna figure it out.’ So it’s all salt-free. I’m so excited”, Brown said.

On the heels of parting ways with the Food Network over creative differences, the Emmy-winning TV host has also announced plans to release a third book and an upcoming role in a new Netflix series, according to the Daily News. In discussing the follow-up to her New York Times best-selling cookbooks, Brown said she’s taking a different route this time. “I am actually writing a new book right now,” she said. “It’s all about a new thing. It’s talking about how I did something new and how it changed me and encouraging other people to try something new and see how it changes their lives.”

In the meantime, “Auntie Tab” is still delivering regular inspiration through sharing her life and career journey. Brown recently received an honorary doctorate from the Savannah College of Art and Design more than three decades after leaving behind her fashion design aspirations to pursue her acting dreams. In an Instagram post, she shared the significance of the full circle moment. “Well that was 1997 and I’ve been pursuing entertainment ever since! Last year I debuted my first clothing line with @target and my daddy was right by my side!!,” Brown said. “Today @scaddotedu presented me with an honorary doctorate’s degree and daddy was right by my side!!!