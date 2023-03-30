Tabitha Brown Appreciates Target for Supporting Her Authenticity, Partnership Unfolded History-Making Deal

Finding her way to vegan habits changed her life, and Target was invested in her journey.

Vegan foodie Tabitha Brown recently sat down with Earn Your Leisure and took part of the time to discuss her partnership with Target, expressing how the mega- retailer has never tried to change who she is.

“What I loved about Target instantly is that I would do a video and I would send it in for approval,” Brown said during the interview. “And I would just be waiting for their feedback to tell me what to change. And they never wanted anything to change. It was, ‘Oh, we love it.’”

Brown compared her experience with Target with other brands, who encouraged her to compromise her authenticity and change the delivery of her content.

“They didn’t care if I talked about God. They didn’t care if I talked about veganism. They didn’t care as long as I was being me,” she said about Target.

Target offered Brown a first-of-its-kind deal following her first year working with the retailer, which called for the execution of four exclusive collections across the retailer corporation, opening a wide range of opportunities for her to launch lines featuring clothing, swimwear, accessories, home and office products, food, and kitchenware.

“Tabitha Brown is known for being a beacon of positivity, making her the perfect partner to help Target continue providing inspirational, inclusive and affordable style for all,” said Target Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Jill Sando at the time of the announcement. “We’ve had the pleasure of working with Tabitha for a number of years and are thrilled to take our relationship to the next level by partnering with her to introduce new limited-time collections that we know guests will love.”

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Brown launched a collection of kitchen supplies and vegan foods in Target at the beginning of this year.

Brown is preparing to release a new outdoor entertainment collection this summer.