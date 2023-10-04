Taco Bell Customer Shoots Employee In Dispute Over Change

A dispute over the amount of change given to a Taco Bell customer in North Carolina has led to the worker at the fast-food restaurant being shot.

According to Fox Business, the fast-food worker has been hospitalized with “life-threatening injuries” after the incident around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, police officers responded to a phone call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon. An argument ensued after the customer, 67-year-old Doll McLendon, argued with the unidentified employee about what he thought was incorrect change given him while he was in the restaurant’s drive-thru.

“Upon arrival, officers located an employee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” police said in a written statement. “Witness statements indicate that after ordering food, the suspect became aggressive in the drive-thru when he believed he had been given an incorrect amount of change.”

“The suspect proceeded to leave the drive-thru and come inside the restaurant where he became more aggressive, produced a firearm, and began shooting inside the restaurant.”

McLendon left the restaurant after allegedly shooting the Taco Bell worker.

Based on surveillance footage and statements from eyewitnesses at the fast-food chain, police officers could identify McLendon’s vehicle because the car was a “distinctive model.” That information led them to track the suspect to his home. Police stated that he was arrested without incident.

“The suspect walked out and surrendered where officers were able to take him into custody without incident,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Authorities have charged McLendon with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

“We are shocked to hear that this happened,” Taco Bell said in a statement to FOX Business. “We understand that the franchise owner and operator of this location is working with the local authorities in their investigation and will be offering support to all team members present.”

No information was revealed on the condition of the shooting victim.

