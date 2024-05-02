Women by Stacy Jackson Sony Pictures Taps Tahra Grant As New EVP, Chief Communications Officer Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra says Grant's forward-moving strategies have already strengthened the narrative of the business.









Sony Pictures Entertainment has promoted Tahra Grant to the pivotal role of chief communications officer, a groundbreaking appointment that shatters barriers.

In her new capacity, Grant will report directly to Tony Vinciquerra, the chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment. Variety noted Vinciquerra’s statement to colleagues, expressing his confidence in Grant. “With her strong relationships and partnership with Tom Rothman and our MPG leadership, Tahra has strengthened the narrative around the vitality, sustainability, and forward-looking strategies of our motion picture business while navigating some of the most complicated industry events of our time, including the COVID pandemic and the historic double strikes last year.”

Grant has already amassed an impressive portfolio overseeing corporate communications for the mass media and entertainment group, reporting to previous leader Bob Lawson, who will now be based in Tokyo following his promotion to head the communications efforts for the entire Sony Group Corporation.

As noted by Afrotech, Grant’s ascension to chief communications officer makes her the only Black woman to assume the role at a major Hollywood studio. This achievement underscores the significance of her appointment in an industry where diversity at the highest echelons has been historically lacking. As previously covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE, efforts toward diversity, equity, and inclusion in Hollywood were reinforced by The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences in a 2023 letter from the Academy’s CEO and President, Bill Kramer, and Janet Yang.

They stated, “Our DEAI-focused work is a continuous journey that requires sustained attention, commitment, and resources across Academy departments.” Actress and singer Coco Jones recently acknowledged the progress in the industry toward dark-skinned Black women. “I think the more…positions of power that are told from a woman of color’s perspective, the more opportunities [there are] for women to play those roles and to hire women that would understand those storylines,” Jones said in December 2023, according to BE.

Black women like Grant, who joined Sony in 2016, have contributed to the forward movement of diversity in the industry. Vinciquerra affirmed that Grant and Lawson “will continue to work closely together in their new roles, creating more opportunities for Sony Group Corporation and Sony Pictures Entertainment to align and collaborate.” This strategic alignment comes at a pivotal juncture when Sony’s entertainment companies are becoming an increasingly integral part of the Sony Group Corporation’s overall business operations.