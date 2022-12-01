Take a Trip on Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship, WISH and Unlock Hidden Magic With the Whole Family

By Kia Morgan Smith, Managing Editor of Digital, BLACK ENTERPRISE

It was a mesmerizing ascent into a whimsical world of wonder where happiness served as the main course on the Disney cruise ship Wish.

Along with my granddaughter Madisyn, I had the pleasure of joining Disney for an enchanting escape onboard its newest state-of-the-art ship for a Very Merrytime Christmas cruise on behalf of BLACK ENTERPRISE.

From the moment we stepped aboard, we entered a fantasy world, complete with Disney characters socializing with guests, a winding staircase in the backdrop, and a gorgeous Grand Hall as a picturesque centerpiece.

Then we set sail on a multidimensional voyage filled with more magic than our little hearts could hold.

The Grand Hall aboard the Disney Wish (Image: Disney)

The Disney Wish is not just a place for kiddos to unload laughter, but it’s designed for families to play together and even “laissez les bons temps rouler” with Tiana at the New Orleans-inspired Bayou Lounge!

With African Americans representing a mere 11% of cruisers, according to a 2017 Cruise Lines International Association report, I was curious about this cruise, having only cruised twice before — but never with Disney. And since most of my family members haven’t cruised at all, it was a chance for them to meander vicariously through me!

For me, taking my 10-year-old granddaughter Madisyn on this unique excursion was less about DisneyBounding and more about bonding. It was also key for Maddie to get to know me outside of just being her fussy grandmom who insists she keeps her room clean.

And let’s just say I scored some serious cool points at sea!

So for a moment in time, we wandered into an immersive yet idyllic landscape, unlocking adventures and helping the Avengers save the day.

We conquered quests, visited Arendelle for a Frozen engagement party, and were Captain Minnie and Mickey’s special seafaring guests!

And to top it off, we got to see Black Panther Wakanda Forever on the ship on the movie’s opening night!

With Maddie and my good friend Renee Mack Jones, we were whisked beyond Mickey’s ears at Port Canaveral in Florida onto a massive 140,000-ton cruise liner. We soon got a front-row seat to see how Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar infused an enchanting storytelling experience coupled with Disney’s signature unparalleled service that is the hallmark of the Disney way.

And the Wish is the fifth cruise ship owned and operated by Disney Cruise Line, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Co. Wish, the largest ship in the fleet and the first of the Triton class, made its maiden voyage earlier in 2022. So it’s new new.

Saying the trip on the Wish was amazing is an understatement. So, where do I even begin? Let’s start with my favorite part — the food!

Marceline Market is a Culinary Caberet!

Cruise ships are notorious for having an abundance of food. But the Marceline Market on the Disney Wish will activate a next-level affection for food.

Named for Walt Disney’s early childhood hometown in Missouri, Marceline Market is a stylish food hall inspired by popular marketplaces worldwide.

If you have an appetite for just about everything like I do, the Marceline Market will be your go-to eatery aboard the Disney Wish. There are eye-catching cuisines at a number of stations that truly serve up just about whatever wets your whistle.

Guests will find an ever-changing menu in a vibrant, free-flow setting with indoor and outdoor seating and ocean views all around.

And the food whipped up by their top-tier chefs is EXCELLENT! (Be sure to click the video above to see it!)

Featuring 10 food stalls and a café-style beverage bar in the center, Marceline Market feels like an old industrial loft converted into a bustling marketplace, but with a distinctly Disney design twist. Because at this locale, the local proprietors are Disney characters, with each station inspired by beloved animated films such as “Tangled,” “Ratatouille,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Zootopia” and more.

Wear your stretchy pants because this place will have you hankering for more delicious all-you-can-eat fare.

Let’s discuss Maddie’s favorite spot — the Oceaneer Club!

This kids club is not your ordinary babysitting service.

The extraordinary Oceaneer kids club is a must-see, and trust me when I tell you, your kid will probably demand to stay and play.

The Oceaneer Club is like a high-tech hangout for kids aged 3 to 12 filled with endless entertainment — from storytelling, arts and crafts, a whole Star Wars-themed hanger with life-like animals, an Avengers hub with interactive games, an Imagineer area where they can learn to draw famous Disney characters and so much more.

Kids are saturated with fun-filled experiences! And to top it off, parents can check in their children from the Grand Hall on deck 3 and then send them soaring “down the rabbit hole” on a twisting slide to land directly and securely into the central hub of Disney’s Oceaneer Club on deck 2. How cool is that?

The immersive family dining experience at “Avengers: Quantum Encounter,” Frozen, and Disney’s signature 1923 restaurant

One especially unique experience with the “wow” factor at Disney is the cinematic formal dining adventure.

I set our dine-time at 5:45 p.m. each evening on the three-night cruise. That meant we would dine at each of the three dining halls for a rotating dinner experience, and our waiter would follow us to each restaurant and serve us!

The first night we dined at ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ at Worlds of Marvel, and it was simply magnificent.

“Avengers: Quantum Encounter” follows Ant-Man and The Wasp as they embark on their first public speaking engagement on behalf of the Avengers. Anxious to impress, they host a special presentation of the most powerful Super Hero technologies, such as Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s arc reactor, and Ant-Man’s Pym Particles, giving guests an up-close look at holographic models, field reports, and iconic scenes from Marvel movies displayed on the screens surrounding the room.

Simply incredible. It was by far one of the most dynamic dining experiences I’ve ever encountered.

Take a look!

The next night it was all about Arendelle and a theatrical dining experience.

For this majestic dining experience, we were seated front and center and “invited” to attend a royal engagement party for Queen Anna and Kristoff, picking up the story where Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” left off. Elsa and Olaf hosted the celebration with catering provided by their friend Oaken’s “Hearty Party Planning Service… and Sauna” and live entertainment by “local” musicians who specialize in Nordic renditions of familiar “Frozen” songs.

It was quite a lively and fun experience that had Maddie captivated from beginning to end. Note: the pièce de résistance was a woman playing the violin like nobody’s business! You can see her in the pic below.

Our last dining experience landed us at restaurant 1923, named for the year The Walt Disney Co. was founded.

After partying in Arendelle and putting in work as an Avenger, we were welcomed at 1923 for an elegant celebration of the company’s legacy, paying homage to the golden age of animation mixed with classic Hollywood glamour with a dash of Disney eclecticism.

Special glass cases were draped with more than 1,000 drawings, props, and other tools of the trade, providing an inside look at the evolution of Disney animation from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to “Frozen 2.”

There were so many more sights and scenes from bow to stern on the Wish. From pirate parties, fireworks, fun at the plentiful pools, and there are even private adult-only restaurants. And let’s not forget about a stop at Disney’s private Island, Castaway Cay!

I could go on about all the excellence, but you’ll have to stay tuned for part TWO of my Disney Wish experience!

But one more thing: I have to mention how INCREDIBLY NICE everyone was on the cruise. From the housekeeping staff to dining to just everyone you see and meet, they all are remarkably NICE! Where does Disney find all these nice folks?

And don’t tell anyone, but I went ahead and booked a cruise already for 2023! Yes, I REALLY did!

So hopefully you were inspired enough to book your 2023 or 2024 trip. If so, you’d better jump on the bandwagon by visiting https://disneycruise.disney.go.com! And while every Disney ship will be magical, this experience outlined above is exclusive to the Wish.

Every little brown boy and girl really should feel and experience this kind of love, light, and magic — especially in a world that can be so dark.

Hopefully, I’ll see you around the river bend real soon!

Thank you to the Disney family for inviting my family. This is a sponsored post.