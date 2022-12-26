Take Back the Mic Studios Makes History with Live-Action Performances in African Metaverse

TBTM (Take Back the Mic) Studios has just produced the first-ever African concert in the Metaverse, featuring some of the brightest rising stars from the award-winning TBTM flagship series, The Mic: Africa.

The concert took place Nov. 30 in a plot of Ubuntuland (the African metaverse) called altMTN, according to a release. Africa’s largest telco MTN sponsored both the concert and Season 3 of The Mic: Africa, a talent competition and docuseries broadcast across 20+ Sub-Saharan countries by PremiumFree Satellite TV, featuring artists from Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa and Tanzania.

The Mic: Africa in the Metaverse Concert featured Season 3 Grand Prize Winner, Nigerian singer, Neky, as well as soulful South African singer MaLaCo, Ghana’s hottest new rapper Yung Pabi, Ghanaian dancehall artist Ayibor Gaza, and The Mic: Africa Season 1 Grand Prize Winner, Nigerian rapper and singer, Fecko, along with Nigerian Afro-Fusion trailblazer, Villy. These artists rank among the first from each of their countries ever to perform in the Metaverse.

TBTM Studios President of Production, Stan Jakubowicz, recruited a talented in-house graphics team in Argentina to create fantastical and vibrant virtual worlds for the live-action performances of Africa’s brightest rising stars.

“This concert was seamlessly produced between Dubai, Accra and multiple cities in Argentina, which is a testament to our commitment to develop and showcase talent in the Global South,” said Jakubowicz.

“This Metaverse Concert culminates a year of innovation for our company,” said TBTM Studios CEO, Derrick N. Ashong.

“This year, we launched a host of new features in our play-to-earn TBTM video streaming app, including the digital currency, Kola, which lets users redeem engagement points for brand rewards, starting with Mobile Data in Africa; we produced Season 3 of our award-winning show, bringing still more brilliant African artists to the world stage; and we signed partnerships with Mastercard and MTN; in addition to producing this historic virtual concert. I couldn’t be prouder of our team, which today spans Africa, India, Europe, the Middle East, the US, and Latin America.”

In 2022, TBTM Studios stands at the vanguard of highlighting the ways in which the Global South is indeed Taking Back the Mic.

Watch The Mic: Africa Metaverse performances here: